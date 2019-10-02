Local Office of Public Health says 2019 flu season could be an active one

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even though those fall temperatures aren’t quite here yet — flu season is.
“The flu kills a lot of people, believe it or not. Just in Louisiana alone last year, 1,400 people died of the flu," Doctor Lacey Cavanaugh, the regional medical director for the Office of Public Health’s region five, said.
Which is why Cavanaugh said getting the flu shot each year is so important — the earlier you get it, the better.
“Every year, how effective it is varies a little bit depending on the strains that go around. Typically, it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 to 60 percent effective. There are studies that also show even if you catch the flu after getting the flu shot, it tends to be less severe and less risks of hospitalizations and complications from the flu," Cavanaugh said.
When considering getting a flu shot this season, she wanted to dispel myths about the vaccine.
“Lots of people think that if they get a flu shot, it will give them the flu. That’s a myth. Sometimes when someone gets a flu shot, they can get somewhat of a local reaction. Sometimes they feel a little bit achy or get a low-grade fever. That’s actually your body’s immune system recognizing the flu shot and learning how to fight the flu. So, if you actually get the flu, it can fight the flu more effectively,” she said.
Last year, Cavanaugh said there was only a small percentage of people who actually got the vaccination.
“So, last year, our flu vaccination rates, and they have been across the country, were pretty historically low. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 percent of people were getting vaccinated. Definitely, if we could boost those numbers would could see a lot less cases and a lot less deaths from the flu," Cavanaugh said.
Already this year, the Office of Public Health has seen cases earlier than a typical flu season — cases popped up in August and Cavanaugh said the numbers are continuing to increase.
Which, historically, Cavanaugh said, could mean this season will be an active one. But, while it could be an active season — she said this does not necessarily mean it will be a bad season.
“It’s still a little too early to tell how severe the season is going to be. How severe a season is not only how many cases we have, but how bad the strains that are going around are and how sick they make people," Cavanaugh said.
She said the public health unit offers flu shots at no cost.
