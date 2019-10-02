Local Office of Public Health says 2019 flu season could be an active one

“Lots of people think that if they get a flu shot, it will give them the flu. That’s a myth. Sometimes when someone gets a flu shot, they can get somewhat of a local reaction. Sometimes they feel a little bit achy or get a low-grade fever. That’s actually your body’s immune system recognizing the flu shot and learning how to fight the flu. So, if you actually get the flu, it can fight the flu more effectively,” she said.