LEGAL CORNER: MY SON NEEDS A TWIC CARD FOR A JOB, CAN HE EXPUNGE AN ARREST TO GET HIS CARD?

Answer: No, they cannot. The Social Security Administration does not call people directly and tell them that they are going to suspend or block their Social Security Number and/or their bank accounts are going to be seized because their number is going to be suspended or blocked. Further, the Social Security Administration will not call you and tell you to send money somewhere. Most of these calls are coming from overseas and will use the toll free number to hide where they are really calling from. Should you receive such a call, do not give out any part of your Social Security Number, your bank account or your credit card number. Furthermore, you should contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint to file a complaint.