Lake Charles Police make arrest in fatal 5th Avenue shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Paulden James Lewis, according to Lt. Jeffrey Keenum with Lake Charles Police.
Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, is accused of shooting Lewis and is currently facing charges of second-degree murder.
Police began investigating the shooting around 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 1. During the investigation Richard was identified as a suspect, Keenum said.
Richard was originally booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 2. His bond at the time was set $500,000.
Due to Lewis’ death, Richard is now facing charges of second-degree murder and his bond has been raised to $1 million.
Keenum asks anyone with information about this case to please contact Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.