La. Department of Health releases latest plan to tackle opioids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s no secret, America is in the midst of an opioid crisis.
Last week, the Louisiana Department of Health released its opioid response plan, the first of its kind for the state.
“We have a problem and it’s going to take that federal, state and local partnership to address it,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.
Many states across the country are being profoundly affected by the opioid epidemic, which has been described as the most fatal drug crisis on record in United States history.
Louisiana is no exception. Between 2014 and 2018, Louisiana experienced a 49% increase in drug-involved deaths. The number of opioid-involved deaths in Louisiana was 184% times higher in 2018 than in 2012. Additionally, in Louisiana, the opioid prescription rate reached a high of 123 per 100 people in 2013.
“While we continue taking a number of positive steps forward in the battle against opioid addiction in Louisiana, we still have much work to do,” Gov. Edwards said in a prepared statement. “As a result of more comprehensive data collection, we are better able to understand the challenges of those suffering from this addiction and develop a new, innovative and coordinated state response efforts. Our people are Louisiana’s most valuable resource and the opioid response plan outlines the steps we will take to ensure that we increase access to the best standards of care and treatment.”
Louisiana saw more than 450 opioid-related deaths in 2018, an increase of almost 200 % since 2012.
In Calcasieu Parish, Coroners handled 29 overdose deaths but that figure doesn’t measure up to the more than 12-hundred overdose-related calls received by local EMTs.
“This ambitious plan takes aim at a devastating public health epidemic that touches every corner of our communities, destroys lives and tears families apart,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Department of Health. “Through this plan, the Department of Health is committing anew its resources, data, wisdom, and partnerships toward reducing the burgeoning opioid crisis in Louisiana.”
“I believe that Southwest Louisiana, as well as our state, has a problem with opioid related deaths in our community and opioid related overdoses," said Tanya McGee, Executive Director for Imperial Calcasieu Human Services.
McGee says the need for action in Southwest Louisiana is apparent.
“In working with the Office of Public Health, our local coroner’s office... Some of the things that we’re finding are that we don’t actually have a true picture of the opioid related deaths in our community because they’re not being identified as such all the time on things like death certificates and things like that," McGee said.
She said recently, the state has seen a rapid increase in the opioid prescription rate and the drug overdose rate, prompting the department to work with various agencies on its opioid response plan.
“So many times what you see is that someone is offered in fact there’s research that shows the highest percentage of individuals who do get addicted to an opioid, the first access they had wasn’t necessarily on the street using heroin."
She said addiction can happen when you least expect it.
Now that they have a clear picture of how big the problem is in the Lake area, McGee said they’re hoping to use federal funding to kick treatment into high gear.
The plan’s response is built upon five pillars — surveillance, prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery — in order to address not only health but also the social and economic consequences associated with opioid misuse and addiction.
