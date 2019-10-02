FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer like temperatures remain with a better rain chance as we end the week

As we head into the end of the week rain chances become a little higher as the increased moisture from the Gulf interacts with a week front and is able to trigger a few more afternoon showers and storms across the area. Temperatures however will remain above average for both Thursday and Friday before a more significant front moves through early next week. Heading into the weekend the rain chances will drop slightly once again for Saturday and as the front approaches the area by Sunday a few more showers and storms will be around. Temperatures however, won’t moderate as it will still feel like summer.