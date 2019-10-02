FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer like temperatures remain with a better rain chance as we end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Wednesday is yet another hot and summer like day with temperatures remaining in the lower 90′s with heat indices pushing the triple digits once again thanks to increased humidity across the region. Rain chances will also be very limited as we are still dealing with a high pressure dominating our region as well as creating those humid conditions as moisture from the Gulf is being ushered in with the southeasterly winds.
As we head into the end of the week rain chances become a little higher as the increased moisture from the Gulf interacts with a week front and is able to trigger a few more afternoon showers and storms across the area. Temperatures however will remain above average for both Thursday and Friday before a more significant front moves through early next week. Heading into the weekend the rain chances will drop slightly once again for Saturday and as the front approaches the area by Sunday a few more showers and storms will be around. Temperatures however, won’t moderate as it will still feel like summer.
Monday brings about more significant change as a stronger front pushes through sparking higher rain chances and more importantly a drop in temperatures. Rain amounts look to me around an inch as the front moves through with temperatures dropping into the 70′s and 60′s through Monday evening. As we head into Tuesday some lingering clouds and showers will be possible clearing out by the afternoon with northerly winds helping to keep us in the 70′s during the day Tuesday. As we head overnight and into Wednesday lows in the upper 50′s warming up into the lower 80′s for the afternoon. Finally, a taste of fall for the area and more average like temperatures.
The tropics remain quiet with just a broad area of low pressure in the northwestern Caribbean and the National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts towards the west into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday. Good news for us is the front approaching will help to provide dry air and a favorable steering current for Southwest Louisiana as anything would be pushed off towards Florida and away from our region.
