FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues with some storms on the way for Thursday and Friday

The good news is that with approaching fronts on the way, any chance of development will be low due to dry air and steering currents that would carry any disturbance in the Gulf toward Florida and away from Southwest Louisiana through next week. The Caribbean will be the area to watch for the next few weeks though as models show this area continuing to exhibit lower pressure and a favorable environment for tropical formation through mid-October. It’s important to remember that hurricane season isn’t over yet, so don’t right the season as finished yet, even as we enjoy our first fall front of the season!