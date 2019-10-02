FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues with some storms on the way for Thursday and Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures for this second day of October will be just like the first, well above normal and humidity levels that will rival a mid-summer afternoon. First off, some fog will again be present for the morning commute and will result in some slow-downs on the road as you head out, so plan for some extra time for the commute, especially closer to 6 or 7 a.m. when fog will likely be its thickest prior to sunrise.
Expect another day of no rain and hot afternoon highs in the lower 90s but feeling like 100 to 102 with the heat index thanks to the summer level humidity. Enjoy your afternoon out by the pool or at the park, soaking up these last days of hot weather before changes arrive by next Monday.
As for the remainder of this week, rain chances are bumped up a bit higher for Thursday and Friday during the late-afternoon to early-evening hours as increasing Gulf moisture couples with a weak front to the north to focus the development of scattered thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana late in the day. Our high-resolution computer models push a round of storms through by Thursday afternoon, mainly after 3 or 4 p.m. and continue through around 7 to 8 p.m. This will likely repeat again on Friday.
Weekend rain chances will be on the low side as your Saturday and Sunday both bring a return of above normal temperatures, topping out in the lower 90s both days with overnight lows in the lower 70s. A slight chance of afternoon showers is back for Sunday but only a 20% chance is expected, as the better rain chances hold off until Monday ahead of the fall cold front.
An abrupt end to summer arrives on Monday as a strong fall front moves in from the northwest. At this time, rain amounts look to remain low ahead of the front, but widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front are likely by Monday afternoon and evening. Once the front moves through, temperatures will drop out of the 90s and into 70s and 60s Monday night and early Tuesday.
At this time, the forecast calls for rain to end very early in the morning hours of Tuesday but a few lingering showers will be possible through the morning commute before completely tapering off. Clouds will decrease with breezy northerly winds keeping afternoon highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s. Early Wednesday and Thursday mornings bring even cooler starts with lows in the upper 50s and returning to near 80 by afternoon under sunny skies. This pleasant weather will continue to linger through the latter half of next week, so enjoy!
In the tropics, a broad trough of low pressure is located over the northwestern Caribbean and the National Hurricane Center gives this area a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula by Thursday and into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
The good news is that with approaching fronts on the way, any chance of development will be low due to dry air and steering currents that would carry any disturbance in the Gulf toward Florida and away from Southwest Louisiana through next week. The Caribbean will be the area to watch for the next few weeks though as models show this area continuing to exhibit lower pressure and a favorable environment for tropical formation through mid-October. It’s important to remember that hurricane season isn’t over yet, so don’t right the season as finished yet, even as we enjoy our first fall front of the season!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.