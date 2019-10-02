DeRidder Police Department goes pink with new badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officers with the DeRidder Police Department are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by trading in their regular badges for pink badges. Others that work at the department in other capacities are wearing pink ribbon pins with handcuffs as well.
“A lot of people wear the pink ribbons, so we thought we would take it a step further and go with the pink badge," Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy says. "We feel like that would really honor the cause.”
For many on the force, the cause hits close to home. Police Chief Craig Richard lost his mother, Hazel Richard, to breast cancer just last year.
“The reason we are wearing the badges is to support the cancer society and for some of us, it touches us close to home," Richard says. "For me, my mother. You know, it brings back fond memories and the great things all the organizations do to support the cancer society and we want to show our support from the department.”
“I wear it for some of the families that are affected in the department," Rudy says. "It has affected some of the people in my family as well and I just really believe in cancer awareness in general and this is one way to do that.”
“I wear the badge for my grandmother, she died from breast cancer," Chief of Detectives James Halbert said. "My mother was also killed by cancer and my wife’s father was killed by cancer.”
Detective Vinita DeWaine says she wears the pink badge in honor of her grandmother and aunt.
“We are wearing the badge in memory of those who have breast cancer," Corporal Tracy Crouch said. "Really all of the cancers.”
Officers at the department say they want to be a part of bringing attention and supporting awareness, early detection, and treatment for the disease by wearing the pink badges for the entire month of October.
