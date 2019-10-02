Battle between Bartie defense attorneys and state escalates

“We’re seeing a trend here. The State does something they shouldn’t do. We find out, challenge it, the press goes and interviews Mr. DeRosier and he claims the State didn’t do anything wrong. On 5 separate occasions now the courts have agreed with us and said the State did something wrong. So here we are back in court challenging the State’s latest improper behavior. And this behavior is the worst to date. Low and behold, Mr. DeRosier says…nothing to see here folks, just some defense attorneys trying to get some press. He also suggests we take his word for it that nobody at his office read the information they unconstitutionally obtained, while in the same breath saying he is entitled to the information. Call us skeptical. We look forward to the hearing and Mr. DeRosier doesn’t have a choice—he must comply with the Court’s Order.”