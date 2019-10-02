Battle between Bartie defense attorneys and state escalates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The contentious battle between defense attorneys for Dennis Bartie and the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office seems to have begun a new chapter.
Bartie’s attorneys express outrage at the unsealing of certain confidential records - while the DA says no one in his office has even read the records.
Bartie's family is paying for private attorneys Todd Clemons and Adam Johnson to represent him, but the attorneys say Bartie cannot afford to pay experts they need for his defense and want the state to pay.
Bartie is accused of murdering Rose Born in her donut shop in 1998.
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier says the public needs to know if Bartie really qualifies for state money.
“It’s important to determine on behalf of the defendant whether he is indigent and whether the state will pay and furnish free of charge experts," DeRosier said. “It could be a $10,000 matter. It could be a $200,000 or $300,000 matter. Defense counsel will spend every penny that they can of public money to defend their client at the state’s expense.”
The state succeeded in getting Judge Mike Canaday to unseal secret Bartie financial information - which outrages defense attorneys who now say their case strategy has been revealed, causing irreparable damage. But DeRosier disputes that, saying no one has even read it.
“We have placed that record where nobody has even seen it," DeRosier said. “So, there is no irreparable harm whatsoever. And that’s just noise in the minds of defense lawyers.”
Still, the defense has obtained an order from the judge that all DA employees must preserve every scintilla of documentation dealing with the unsealing of the records.
Again, DeRosier says no big deal.
“The petition and the order drafted by defense lawyers basically commands us to do that which we do already," he said. “We don’t get rid of these things as a matter of course, we keep them.”
And defense attorneys say for the fifth time they are back in court challenging improper behavior by the state - in a case where they say the defendant is accused of a crime he did not commit.
Clemons and Johnson declined to appear on camera but called the state’s behavior improper and the worst to date.
The written statement from Clemons and Johnson follows:
“We’re seeing a trend here. The State does something they shouldn’t do. We find out, challenge it, the press goes and interviews Mr. DeRosier and he claims the State didn’t do anything wrong. On 5 separate occasions now the courts have agreed with us and said the State did something wrong. So here we are back in court challenging the State’s latest improper behavior. And this behavior is the worst to date. Low and behold, Mr. DeRosier says…nothing to see here folks, just some defense attorneys trying to get some press. He also suggests we take his word for it that nobody at his office read the information they unconstitutionally obtained, while in the same breath saying he is entitled to the information. Call us skeptical. We look forward to the hearing and Mr. DeRosier doesn’t have a choice—he must comply with the Court’s Order.”
“One thing Mr. DeRosier is correct about—we will spare no expense in defending our client against these false allegations and the improper conduct of the State in trying to imprison him for a crime he did not commit. Those expenses are the responsibility of the State and same has been affirmed by the appellate courts—yet again.”
