WaterWorks officials warn of scammers requesting access to homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu WaterWorks District 8 officials are warning customers about an incident in which people pretended to be WaterWorks employees to gain entry into a home.
According to a post on the WaterWorks Facebook page, a customer reported a few males - wearing vests, hats, and driving what appeared to be a newer model white truck that was not labeled - who approached her residence, saying they were hired by “the water company” to take water samples and check the water pressure at and around her residence.
WaterWorks employees won’t ask customers to let them into their residence by any means due to “safety and privacy.” All WaterWorks employees have uniform shirts and white company vehicles with lights and labels.
If customers have any questions or concerns they are asked to call the WaterWorks District 8 office at 337-582-3064. If assistance is needed after hours the on-call operators can assist you.
