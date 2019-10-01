SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 30, 2019

October 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 30, 2019.

Ashton Gage Stanley, 23, DeQuincy: Parole detainer.

Paul Wilson Broussard, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Kelvin Jerome Aclese, 46, Port Arthur, TX: Domestic abuse, disturbing the peace.

Kyle James Ward, 21, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.

Roel Garza, 26, Ave Starr, TX: Turning movements required; second offense DWI.

Charlie Bill Still III, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Timothy Gene Jones, 50, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Heather Marie Trimble, 34, Lake Charles: Child desertion (2 charges).

Brenda Delynn Henderson, 36, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; out of state detainer.

Gerald James Lejeune, 60, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Ralph Dwight Anderson, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.

Jonathan Blake Laurence, 29, Florien: Revocation of parole; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Leslie Chavez, 20, Bridge City, TX: Domestic abuse.

Damin Joseph Foytlin, 37, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Shaun Patrick Provost, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Erich Shane Lebaron, 24, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

John Reed Weber, 45, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Christopher Adrianus Scott, 44, Lake Jackson, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges); theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; property damage under $1,000; racketeering; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business; obstruction of justice; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; arson.

Darren Anthony Youngblood, 37, New Orleans: Obscenity; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to comply with a sex offender identification requirements.

Steven Bryant Lassien, 43, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Tonya Lynn Moore, 47, Sulphur: Rear reflectors on bicycles; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of Schedule II drug.

Marty Lee Gragg, 57, Sulphur: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Lorinza Ellzey Roach, 41, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); expired plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.

