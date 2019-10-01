Sulphur pastor heartbroken after church theft

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A theft at The Open Door Biker church overnight Monday has left its pastor wondering who would do something like this.
“I think whoever took it didn’t steal from us, they stole from the children," Pastor Jay Lawson said.
Lawson said someone stole just over $1,500 from their facility — money that was going to be used to expand their current children’s church.
“The worst part about it is, to be honest, and totally truthful is it’s a very small church. Basically, we’re not poor in a lot of ways but as far as finances go, it’s a poor church. We don’t have spare money," Lawson said. "We’re not like bigger churches that has money flowing through it. We have to save and work very hard to do things like the children’s church. But, that’s what we’re going to do, we’re going to strive forward, pray about it and keep moving forward.”
Lawson said the suspect pushed out one of their window AC unites and crawled inside.
“It’s muddy out there I guess from the air conditioner dripping or whatever. The foot tracks went straight to my office, over the counter, took the money thing and left, went out the same way they got in," Lawson said.
Since the incident was reported Monday morning, the community has already made donations to help them get their children’s church fund back up and running.
“It touches my heart, it means everything to me. It means a lot," Lawson said, fighting back tears."
He said he isn’t going to let this incident set the church back.
“We’re going to keep saving change and doing the children’s church just like we did before. I am going to take some security precautions now. I already had a member of the church that’s going to buy security cameras for the church and I’m going to screw the windows shut so that this doesn’t happen in that way again. I know God’s going to take care of it and I refuse to give in," Lawson said.
If you know anything about this incident, Sulphur Police encourages you to reach out to the station, crime stoppers or the lead detective on this case, Justin Foster, whose number is 337-313-1158.
