Sean Payton impressed by play of young defenders Davenport and Bell

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints defense stepped up like never before in the Sean Payton era to hold the Dallas Cowboys to just ten points and enable New Orleans to win their first game without scoring a touchdown since 1998.
Sean Payton spoke Monday after the game about some of the standout efforts delivered against a Cowboys team that entered the contest averaging over 30 points per game. The following is a copy of his conversation with reporters, as transcribed by the New Orleans Saints:
How do you think Marcus Davenport played yesterday?
“I think (he’s playing) well, I think last night particularly well, he received a little bit more snaps when Trey (Hendrickson) went down. I think that there's still some technique things (he has to improve with). I know Ryan's (Nielsen) working with him on, relative to leverage and alignment. I think we're beginning to see a more consistent player as well and so it's encouraging. I'm encouraged.”
Do you have any update on Trey Hendrickson?
“No, if we did, we wouldn't give it to you today.”
Why do you think Teddy Bridgewater only cares about winning?
“I think he's smart enough and mature enough in his career to understand here’s what's most important. Certainly there's things he wants to improve on and yet I think he's someone that will never be that selfish stat driven or money driven player exclusively and I say that sensitive to the fact that everyone's in this to make money, but I think that he also has an appreciation maybe from a different perspective than most.”
How often do you kind of come away from a game where you regret a play call, referring to the third down play on your last position where Bridgewater got sacked and the team had to punt?
“A lot that just was one that (stuck out), but there isn't a game that goes by that you're not upset with the timing of something or a call that you would have wanted. That was just one more significant (play) at the end of the game that the thinking there needs to be and it was, let's get the yards we can on a play, protect the field position and kick a field goal at worse and make it a touchdown game and it ended up taking us out of scoring position. That's not good.”
With the defensive performance yesterday, what does that do for the team knowing that the defense accepted the challenge?
“I think it's so important when we've won games last year too in the kicking game defensively and offensively and pretty soon the players understand that it's just about the feeling of winning. Those (stacking up wins) are units that you can't have back and they're important.”
What can you say about Marshon Lattimore and Vonn Bell’s consistency?
“I think they're in good shape. They're guys that know what we're looking for and there's going to be certain positions that play each down, some positions are more prone to a rotation, like the defensive line or maybe the receiver group or running back group. But, those guys have been very consistent.”
How do you preach turnovers, without forgetting the fundamentals?
“Yeah, there's some games you play where the numbers just jump out at you. We can never ever, ever in this game lose track of the fundamentals though. Tackling, blocking, pad level, all of those things that will never change, that will never be compromised, relative from winning and losing. The ball security thing will never change and so there are certain areas that just became a little bit more emphasized. I was pleased with the way we were able to establish the line of scrimmage. I felt we won that battle yesterday. I thought we won the rushing battle and the turnover battle and if you would have told me before the game that was going to happen, I would've told you that's going to be who the winner is.”
Was there a recognizable turning point for Vonn Bell that you can recall?
“I thought last year was a good season for him and I think Kurt Coleman coming in, there was some experience, obviously some competition, but nonetheless a veteran player (that provided competition) and I think we began to see that in the last year.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.