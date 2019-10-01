Rico the Raccoon becomes family’s new pet

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPLC) - While many see raccoons as pests or the occasional nuisance, one family in Alexandria has named their new neighbor Rico.
Theresa Rupert noticed Rico coming around their home in August and decided to leave some dog food and water out for the hungry critter. She eventually started getting rid of table scraps by putting them with the food as well.
Slowly Rico became more familiar with the house, says Rupert, “He’d go to the window and look right in our eyes. I eventually opened the window and fed him hot dog wieners and marshmallows on a skewer.”
Once Rico was used to them Rupert says she gradually moved outside to the rocker.
Rico comes around between 8:30 and 9:30 in the evening.
“He’s very cautious when he hears any noise, but he’s becoming more relaxed with us.” But Rupert says she’s still cautious around him, “He even acts like he’s gonna crawl on my lap, but I’m not quite comfortable with it.”
Rupert’s daughter, Kari Stratton, who regularly gets videos of Rico from her mom, says, “It comes to her house every night around 9:15 on the dot. It’s crazy!”
Raccoons are usually nocturnal and omnivorous and can be found in mountains, forests, marshes, and in towns and cities. They are known for their intelligence, with studies showing that they are able to remember how to solve problems to specific tasks for at least three years after learning it.
Raccoons are sometimes kept as pets, though experts remind owners that, like foxes or skunks, raccoons are not a domesticated species making them extremely difficult to teach commands. They can act unpredictably.
Keeping a raccoon as a pet is allowed in a number of states, though prospective owners should make sure they are not banned as pets in their parish or city.
President Calvin Coolidge and his wife Grace famously kept a pet raccoon, named Rebecca, during his tenure as U.S. President. Rebecca was known to wear an embroidered collar with the title “White House Raccoon” and often participated in the annual White House Easter egg roll.
So far Rico hasn’t caused any problems for Rupert and seems content to enjoy his post-meal naps on their roof after eating.
The majority of wildlife experts do advise against feeding any wild animals due to them becoming dependent on humans as a source of food. But some experts give advice on how to feed raccoons and other wildlife - although, with caution.
P.A.W.S. says one of the best ways to help wildlife is by naturescaping which involves planting native plants and creating wildlife friendly landscape features that can provide natural shelter, food, and water to animals.
And remember, if you notice an animal acting strangely, destroying property, or acting aggressively contact animal control specialist immediately.
