Power outage reported in DeRidder due to downed power line

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A large truck has pulled down a power line near the Beauregard Parish Fair Grounds in DeRidder, according to Deputy Chief Chris Rudy with the DeRidder Police Department.
Earlier today, around 12:30 p.m., the DeRidder Police and Fire Departments were called out to West Drive by the fairgrounds for a downed power line.
According to Rudy, a large truck was exiting the fairgrounds which caught the power lines above. As the truck attempted to drive away the line was pulled and the pole snapped in two places.
Lines were pulled down along West Drive and Pittman Streets, with one section falling on top of parked cars. Cleco is currently on the scene but it is estimated to take several hours for power to be restored.
Please avoid the area and utilize High School Drive for the end of the parish fair parade.
