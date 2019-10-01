Movies Under the Stars returns in October

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Movies Under the Stars returns to Prien Lake Park each Friday in October.
Movies start at sundown – around 7:30 p.m. - but the parish urges viewers to get there early to get a good seat. Viewers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. There will be some food available on-site for purchase, but residents may also bring their own food.
- October 4 - We Are Marshall (Drama, rated PG): In 1970, Marshall University and the small town of Huntington, WV, are reeling after a plane crash claims the lives of 75 of the school’s football players, staff members and boosters. New coach Jack Lengyel (Matthew McConaughey) arrives on the scene in March 1971, determined to rebuild Marshall’s Thundering Herd football team - and help heal the grieving community in the process.
- October 11 - E.T. (Science fiction, rated PG): A young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas) befriends a gentle alien, or extraterrestrial, after he becomes stranded on Earth. He brings the creature, later named “E.T.,” into his suburban California house. Elliott and his siblings manage to hide E.T. there until E.T. becomes ill. That’s when Elliot and his siblings (Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton) concoct a plan to help E.T. return to his home planet, all the while attempting to keep his existence hidden from the government.
- October 18 - Aladdin (2019, musical fantasy, rated PG): Aladdin is a lovable street kid who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie (Will Smith). Aladdin and the genie become friends and the two soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing young Jasmine’s kingdom.
- October 25 - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Computer-animated comedy, rated PG): Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship. It’s smooth sailing for Dracula and his pack as the monsters indulge in all sorts of shipboard fun - monster volleyball, exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But, the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Dracula falls for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all the monsters on the ship.
