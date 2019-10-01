MLB announces start times for division series games through Saturday

The NL Division Series presented by Utz will begin on Thursday with the Atlanta Braves hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at either 6:02 or 7:02 p.m. at SunTrust Park on TBS. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet either the Nationals or the Brewers at Dodger Stadium at either 9:37 or 10:37 p.m. In addition to a pair of NLDS Game Twos, Friday will feature the opening games of the AL Division Series presented by Doosan with the Houston Astros hosting either the A’s or the Rays on FS1 at 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. The ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins will open at Yankee Stadium at 6:07 p.m. on MLB Network. See the accompanying table for the times of all Division Series games through Saturday, October 5th.