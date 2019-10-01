McNeese offense struggling on third down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys come off another conference loss in which its offense failed to impress on third down. Against Sam Houston State on Saturday, the Cowboys were 4-of-15 on third-down conversions.
That figure aided in McNeese’s season total of converting just 24 percent (20-83) of third downs. That mark is the third-worst mark at the FCS level and sixth in all of Division I football.
“I think just it’s been a progression with us. We just need to continue to get better and understand the scheme," admitted McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert. "When you get into a four-minute offensive situation and a five-minute offensive situation, we’ve got to be really good and be consistent enough to move the ball and not only move the ball, but hold onto the ball.”
Gilbert said the Cowboys are close to being where he’d like them to be at this point. But for them to be able to separate themselves and go on a win streak, it goes back to the two key principals Gilbert has been preaching since he’s goten to McNeese— discipline, and execution.
We’ll see how the Pokes improve on the money down as they host nationally-ranked Southeastern on Saturday
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.