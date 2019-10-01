Jennings man accused of shooting at occupied home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired at a home and vehicle in the 1300 block of S. Broadway Street around 3:00 AM Monday according to Chief Danny Semmes.
Investigators say, Nathan Jermaine Riley, 21, had an altercation with an ex-girlfriend and then began firing at the home and a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Several adults and young children were in the home according to Chief Semmes.
Investigators went to Riley’s home and after obtaining a search warrant they say they found a handgun along with heroin and methamphetamine.
Riley was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail and faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying/discharge of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, contempt of court – warrant, possession of less than 2 grams Schedule I other than marijuana, THC, chemical derivatives of THC, synthetic cannabinoids, heroin or fentanyl, stalking, and violation of protective orders.
