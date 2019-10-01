Jeff Duncan sees Dome Patrol similarities in Saints’ win over Dallas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was fitting that Jim Mora and Rickey Jackson were in the Superdome Sunday night. The Saints’ 12-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was their kind of game. Instead of those color rush uniforms, the Saints should have worn their throwbacks. They went Dome Patrol on the Cowboys, knocking Dallas from the unbeaten ranks with one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.
For the second week in a row, the Saints won in spite of their offense, not because of it. The Saints offense committed seven penalties, failed to score a touchdown in four trips to the red zone and didn’t gain more than 20 yards on a single play. But their defense and kicking game were so good, none of it mattered.
The front seven held Ezekiel Elliott to 35 rushing yards, the third lowest output of his career. They got after Dak Prescott in the pass rush, while Marshon Lattimore smothered Amari Cooper in coverage. And the opportunistic Vonn Bell recovered his NFL-leading second and third fumbles of the season.
Thanks to the dominant defense and Will Lutz’ trusty right leg, the Saints won without scoring a touchdown for the first time in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era.
When the Saints lost Brees to injury two weeks ago, most said doom awaited them. Few predicted they’d win their next two games against the Seahawks and Cowboys. But now, here they are at 3-1, in first place in the NFC South and tied with five other teams for the second-best record in the NFL.
The Saints have gotten here by doing what good teams do: finding ways to win. It might not always be pretty or, as Payton says, aesthetically pleasing to the eye. But it’s effective nonetheless.
Some might even say they are winning ugly. But considering the circumstances and adversity faced along the way, it’s a beautiful thing to behold. And you don’t have to be Jim Mora to appreciate it.
