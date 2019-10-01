First Alert Forecast: Tracking our first potential cold front

As we head into the weekend temperature will remain in the lower 90’s with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower 70’s with very minimal rain chances. As we head into Sunday a few more showers are possible ahead of our next approaching cold front which looks to not only bring some showers and storms, but a more noticeable cool down. Monday looks to have scattered showers and storms ahead of the front with a more definitive drop in temperatures as we head into next Tuesday. Some lingering showers are possible early Tuesday morning with the dropping temperatures coming behind the front. Lows in the 60’s come Tuesday morning as sunshine looks to return by the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70’s.