First Alert Forecast: Tracking our first potential cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday is another hot and muggy day with temperatures rising up into the lower 90’s once again with heat index values making it feel more like a 100 in some areas. The rain chances remain very limited for the afternoon with only a 10% chance and much will remain the same as we head into Wednesday thanks to an upper level high pressure parked over the region making it feel like summer for a couple more days.
Temperatures will remain warm and above average as we head into the weekend as a upper level ridge of high pressure will remain in charge helping temperatures stay into the lower 90’s with those heat index values pushing the triple digits. A weak front will push through the region on Thursday and Friday helping to figure a few showers during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t come down with this front as many are hoping for, but still the chance for a cooling shower will exist.
As we head into the weekend temperature will remain in the lower 90’s with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower 70’s with very minimal rain chances. As we head into Sunday a few more showers are possible ahead of our next approaching cold front which looks to not only bring some showers and storms, but a more noticeable cool down. Monday looks to have scattered showers and storms ahead of the front with a more definitive drop in temperatures as we head into next Tuesday. Some lingering showers are possible early Tuesday morning with the dropping temperatures coming behind the front. Lows in the 60’s come Tuesday morning as sunshine looks to return by the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70’s.
The tropics are remaining quiet for the time being with Lorenzo being the only named storm and no threat to the U.S. as its path is out to sea. A couple of tropical waves are in the Caribbean and Bahamas but have a small 10% chance of development over the next five days.
