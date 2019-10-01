FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to October, but a cold front is on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 70s bring the swelter into the start of October with some areas of patchy fog as you head out the door this morning. Rain is holding off so no need for the umbrellas today but get ready for another summer like day ahead with bright sunshine warming highs into the 90s which will feel closer to 100 by afternoon. The rain chance today is less than 20% as fewer showers compared to Monday are expected thanks to a strong upper level ridge of high pressure over the region which will continue to keep the summer feel for a few more days.