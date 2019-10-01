FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to October, but a cold front is on the way next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 70s bring the swelter into the start of October with some areas of patchy fog as you head out the door this morning. Rain is holding off so no need for the umbrellas today but get ready for another summer like day ahead with bright sunshine warming highs into the 90s which will feel closer to 100 by afternoon. The rain chance today is less than 20% as fewer showers compared to Monday are expected thanks to a strong upper level ridge of high pressure over the region which will continue to keep the summer feel for a few more days.
Upper level high pressure will remain strong over the southeastern U.S. with high temperatures each afternoon through the upcoming weekend topping out in the lower 90s with heat index values closer to 100. By Thursday, a slight chance of showers returns to the area ahead of a very weak front that will arrive on Friday. This front won’t be the cooldown we are waiting for but could bring a shower or two by Friday afternoon through the early evening as it moves through.
The weekend will bring a return of sunshine for Saturday and no noticeably cooler weather as highs return to the 90s by afternoon on Saturday with morning lows in the lower 70s. A couple of showers are possible by Sunday afternoon ahead of our real cold front that will push through by Monday evening. Ahead of the front on Monday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible but rain amounts of less than 1 inch is all that’s forecast ahead of the cold front that will drop temperatures noticeably cooler by Tuesday morning.
Lows on Tuesday morning in the 60s will arrive behind the front with any lingering showers ending early in the morning hours as sunshine returns by afternoon. Highs on Tuesday top out in the upper 70s with lows Wednesday morning dropping as low as the upper 50s for areas north of I-10. Bright sunshine and crisp fall air will be in place next Wednesday and Thursday with lows pleasantly cool in the upper 50s to near 60 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
The tropics are still relatively quiet this morning short of Hurricane Lorenzo which is still no threat to the U.S. in a path out to sea, while a couple of tropical waves near the Bahamas and the Caribbean have a low 10% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Approaching fronts will keep these systems from becoming a threat to Southwest Louisiana next week, regardless of development.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
