Cruisin’ while listening to country music one of Coach O’s highlights during the bye week
LSU host Utah State on Saturday. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | September 30, 2019 at 7:50 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The college football season is an absolute grind. July through January, not too much downtime. But LSU did get a few days off with the bye week, and Coach O took full advantage of it.

“Thursday night, Kelly and I left. I kept my company truck at home. I drove her car, where usually I’m only allowed to drive it on Sundays to church. Put some country music on," said Ed Orgeron.

“Put, I don’t know what they call it, T-top, moonroof, put it down and went as fast as I can down the highway to Lake Charles. We went to dinner Thursday night with my family. We went to the (McNeese) Cowboys game on Saturday and came back Sunday morning. I had a great weekend.”

The bye week did effect LSU in the AP poll. They dropped from four to five, being passed up by Ohio State.

