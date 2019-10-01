Basile at Grand Lake named week five TDL Game of the Week

Grand Lake is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the program was revived back in 2013. Head coach Jeff Wainwright led the Hornets to a 46-20 district opening win last week. Grand Lake’s power rushing attack with deep passing concepts have been tough to stop for opposing defenses as the team is averaging over 32 points per game. Running back William Kelly led the team on the ground last week with 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just six carries.