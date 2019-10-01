Basile at Grand Lake named week five TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Grand Lake for the first time since 2015 as the Hornets play host to district foe Basile. Both teams hold a top-10 power rating in Class 1A coming in. In four meetings, Basile has yet to lose to the Hornets.
Grand Lake is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the program was revived back in 2013. Head coach Jeff Wainwright led the Hornets to a 46-20 district opening win last week. Grand Lake’s power rushing attack with deep passing concepts have been tough to stop for opposing defenses as the team is averaging over 32 points per game. Running back William Kelly led the team on the ground last week with 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just six carries.
The Bearcats are coming off a bounce-back win following road losses to Lake Arthur and Sacred Heart. Basile downed Hamilton Christian last week thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter. The Bearcats used two-touchdown games from Izzy Drehemais (98 yards), Logan David (163 yards) and Isaiah Ceasar (79 yards) to start the district season off 1-0.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
