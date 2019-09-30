SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 29, 2019.
Kimberly Deon Stockdale, 39, Pineville: Instate detainer.
Ethan Gregory Grenzebach, 18, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer.
Chrewshad Delvon Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Third offense possession of marijuana.
Jose De Jesus Pulido-Cardenas, 36, Mexico: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for ID; federal detainer.
Roderick Pomfrey, 41, New Orleans: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace; out of state detainer.
Edis Vazquez-Zavala, 35, Lufin, TX: Federal detainer.
Kai Gordon Lognion, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Russell Morris Alexander, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Dakota Andrew Strother, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
James Douglas Frick, 28, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Stephen Dale Starring, 58, Vinton: No stop lights; aggravated flight from an officer; battery of an officer; disarming of a peace officer; reisisting an officer with force or violence.
Chante Michelle Rougeau, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Shiniece Shenelle Landry, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kerry Jo Ward, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Joshua Byrd Hardin, 34, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated battery; violations of protective orders.
Cortrellis Laquincy Latrel Henry, 17, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Carl Allen Rogers Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband in a penal institution.
Dedric Cass Pitre, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; no license; driving on divided highways; owner must secure registration; possession of drug paraphernalia.
