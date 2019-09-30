Sulphur football coach Cecil Thomas out after four games

Sulphur football coach Cecil Thomas is out as head coach after just four games. (Source: kplc)
By Brady Renard | September 30, 2019 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:54 PM

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur High School will be searching for a head football coach in the offseason for the second straight year as the school has relieved Cecil Thomas of his duties, according to multiple sources. Thomas was 1-3 as head coach of the Golden Tors.

Thomas joined the Tors staff after leading Walker to an 8-3 season in 2018 – the school’s best-ever record in Class 5A. Thomas was promoted to head coach before the playoffs and left the Wildcats just two-and-a-half months later.

Assistant coaches Randy Baggett and Jean Paul Duhon will be co-interim head coaches for the final six games of the regular season.

