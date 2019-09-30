Nelson Rd. barricade suspect in custody

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to jail records, Joshua B. Hardin Sr. was taken into custody at a home on You Winn Road in Moss Bluff yesterday afternoon, Sept., 29, 2019.
Police had been searching for Hardin following a hours-long barricade situation that occurred on Nelson Rd. Saturday night, Sept. 28.
Police say Hardin got in to a home and attacked a victim with a bat when she came home with her children. They believe the victim and Hardin were recently divorced and had been separated for 2 years.
Officers were called to the home when they received a complaint that two children were seen running crying from the home that afternoon.
When officers arrived they saw Hardin and the victim in the doorway. The victim was able to run towards officers but Hardin slammed the door, barricading himself in the home.
The Lake Charles Police S.W.A.T. Team was called in to get the suspect out of the home and after several hours were able to get inside.
However, the suspect had fled the residence and was not found.
Hardin was arrested yesterday evening for false imprisonment, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, and violations of protective orders.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $110,000 bond.
Sgt. Kevin Hoover is the lead investigator on this case.
We will have more information as this story develops.
