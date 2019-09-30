LC Port handling new cargo: Blades for wind turbines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -With constantly evolving technology, business looks a lot different today than it did twenty or thirty years ago.
And so does the Port of Lake Charles as it handles a new type of cargo that many ports wouldn’t be able to deal with.
At first glance, one might wonder what the port is handling. They are long, slender, graceful looking almost like wings or gliders. Close. They are blades used for wind turbines to generate electricity.
And they represent a new, modern type of cargo for the Port as Director Bill Rase explains.
“There became a need to look for other cargo since the bagged cargo is not as dominant as it once was. This green energy is something that’s gotten a lot of focus lately. It’s a big deal because it gets us known for something other than a bag facility," said Rase.
It’s hard to imagine just how huge the blades are until you’re right up next to them. And many ports would not be able to handle a cargo this large. The blades are 144 feet long and weigh 18-20 tons.
“The blades actually need a lot of space for them to be handled here. They bring in specialized trucks to put these blades on a truck, bring them over to a field which we call our concrete pad that we have, then they have to be offloaded, then they have to be loaded on rail cars, so when you swing it around you need a lot of room,” said Rase.
He says they are eager for the word to get out that Lake Charles is a port that can handle cargo that might be beyond the capabilities of other ports.
And Rase wants to be part of it as the port moves into the future. He’s asked the Port Board to extend his contract for another year.
“I’d like to see if we can capitalize on some of these projects once they get moving and how we can create even more jobs for the people here at the Port. I think a lot can be done in a year and that’s really my focus, the next year,” he said.
The wind turbine blades will head to Kansas and other locations in the Midwest and East Coast where they will be used to generate electricity.
Rase's contract with the port expires at the end of this year.
No word yet when the board may take up his request for a contract extension.
