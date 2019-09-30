Lake Charles woman accused of stealing over $10,000 from company

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $10,000 from her employer, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Lamikaa D. Wilkins, 42, is accused of using her employers business account to make unauthorized transactions.
The investigation began on Sept. 26 when deputies were sent to a care facility in Lake Charles about unauthorized transactions from the business’s account. Deputies spoke with the complainant who said they did a monthly audit of the care facilities bank account and learned that there was over $10,000 of unauthorized transactions between Sept. 9- Sept. 20.
After investigating further, detectives obtained a transaction summary and found some charges were made from PayPal and Facebook with an account name of Lamikka D. Wilkins.
Wilkins was an employee at the care facility and was in charge of making purchases for the facility.
Wilkins was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 28 and is facing a charge of theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000.
She was released the same day on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Det. Joshua Couch is the lead investigator on this case.
