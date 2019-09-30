Lake Charles mother arrested after 16-month-old tests positive for meth

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after her 16-month-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Latoya N. Rideau, 32, is accused of using meth while breastfeeding her child.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were called to a local hospital around 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 about a possible case of cruelty to a juvenile. When deputies got there the hospital staff advised them that a 16-month-old girl had tested positive for methamphetamine.
Detectives spoke with Rideau, who allegedly told deputies she was using meth while breastfeeding the little girl. According to Myers, deputies also found meth and drug paraphernalia in Rideau’s possession.
During booking at the Calcasieu Correctional Center an additional two bags of meth were found clinched in Rideau’s hands. Deputies then asked Rideau if she had any additional drugs in her possession to which she stated no, but during a search, deputies located an additional bag of meth concealed inside her bra.
Rideau is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and obstruction of justice.
Judge Sharon Wilson set her bond at $12,000. Sgt. Brian Batchelor and Cpl. Jacob Williams were the arresting deputies on this case. Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.
