Former KPLC reporter, LC Council member, Doris Hebert, dead at 88

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Doris Hebert, who worked as a reporter at KPLC-TV and later served as a Lake Charles City Council member, has died.
Hebert worked at KPLC during the late 70’s. In 1985 she served on the Lake Charles City Council, District G, but did not seek a second term.
Hebert was living in Texas with her husband, Dr. Ray Hebert. She is also survived by a daughter, Joan, and son, Richard.
We will have information on services once they are finalized.
