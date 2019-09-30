FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ushering in October with summer heat, but real changes ahead by next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door this morning, the muggies are back in full force with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s for morning lows. Dew point values in the middle 70s will make for the extremely soupy feel that will greet you out the door this morning, so be prepared for summer like start to the day. Radar is showing a few hit or miss showers that will be possible in a couple of spots but rain chances stay low overall at only around 10%. You may just want to grab the umbrella out the door this morning as this chance will exist through the day.
At the bus stop, only a few drops of rain for a select spot or two as you head out the door with chances at around 20% this afternoon for the bus ride home. A mix of sun and clouds through the day will send temperatures up to around 90 to 92 with feels like temperatures in the 99 to 101 range. The average high for this time of year is supposed to be closer to 85. Lows tonight will again only drop into the 70s with another sultry night for the final evening of September when our average lows show be in the middle 60s.
Upper level high pressure is large and in charge much of the week ahead and will dominate our weather pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in little to no rain and temperatures staying well above average as highs top out in the 90s. Heat index values around 100 each afternoon with only a 10% chance of isolated showers through mid-week. A weak front on Friday brings a few showers to the forecast but no real drop in temperatures as the coolest air stays well to the north of Louisiana through the weekend.
The upper level ridge will begin to break down over the weekend and set up a pathway for a stronger cold front to move into the region by early next week. Rain chances will be on the increase by next Tuesday with the front expected to push. Some computer models indicate lows well into the 60s and possibly even as cool as the 50s by next Wednesday morning, but until better model agreement and consistency is noted in model runs, the official forecast won’t go quite that cool just yet! The main takeaway is that it is finally looking like we break of sweltering summer pattern by next week.
The tropics this week are relatively quiet overall with Hurricane Lorenzo the only storm in the basin and it remains out to sea. No new development is forecast to develop this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
