FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ushering in October with summer heat, but real changes ahead by next week

The upper level ridge will begin to break down over the weekend and set up a pathway for a stronger cold front to move into the region by early next week. Rain chances will be on the increase by next Tuesday with the front expected to push. Some computer models indicate lows well into the 60s and possibly even as cool as the 50s by next Wednesday morning, but until better model agreement and consistency is noted in model runs, the official forecast won’t go quite that cool just yet! The main takeaway is that it is finally looking like we break of sweltering summer pattern by next week.