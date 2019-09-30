FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues through this week with a possible cool down early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday has been another warm and muggy day as temperatures have stayed in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s across southwest Louisiana. Heat index values have climbed slightly as the mugginess has returned with dew point values in the mid 70’s as we continue to have southeast winds bringing in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances continue to be limited as you make your way home from work with only a 20% chance of showers and storms. Overnight lows will remain in the 70’s adding for another warm evening as average lows should be down into the middle 60’s by this time of year.
As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday an upper level high pressure will continue to dominate and keep us quite warm with little chance of rain. High temperatures will remain well above average as temperatures will rise into the lower 90’s with heat index values reaching close to the 100 mark. A weak front will try to push into the region late into the week sparking a higher rain chance for the area, with little way of relief in temperatures as we head into the weekend.
As we head into the weekend the upper level high will begin to weaken and move eastward providing us with a better shot of a more significant front coming into play by early next week. Rain chances will increase as we head into next Monday and Tuesday as well as a possible temperature drop. Some models are suggesting lows could drop into the lower 60’s and maybe upper 50’s for some locations, but that’s still several days out and could change so for now lows will be airing on the warmer side through early next week.
As we look at the tropic’s things are much quieter with the only storm being Lorenzo which will stay out to sea and pose no threat to the U.S. No new development is forecast as we head throughout the week.
