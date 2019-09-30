FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues through this week with a possible cool down early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday has been another warm and muggy day as temperatures have stayed in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s across southwest Louisiana. Heat index values have climbed slightly as the mugginess has returned with dew point values in the mid 70’s as we continue to have southeast winds bringing in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances continue to be limited as you make your way home from work with only a 20% chance of showers and storms. Overnight lows will remain in the 70’s adding for another warm evening as average lows should be down into the middle 60’s by this time of year.