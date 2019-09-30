Fifth suspect in New Llano House Fire arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The fifth suspect in the investigation of a New Llano house fire has been arrested, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Jason Runge, 41, was taken into custody by Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office on Sept. 29, 2019.
Runge was arrested for arson with intent to defraud, criminal conspiracy, and manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device.
Four other suspects were also previously arrested in connection to the August 2019 New Llano house fire.
Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office say the group staged the fire on Aug. 20, to look like the result of a burglary, so that they could collect insurance money.
ARRESTS
Daniel Kay, 55: Booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of arson with intent to defraud, theft, and criminal conspiracy.
Mark Kidder, 36: Booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of simple arson, manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lacie Prater, 34: Booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of simple arson, criminal conspiracy and manufacture, and possession of a delayed incendiary device.
Alisha Rivers, 40: Booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of simple arson, and manufacture and possession of a delayed incendiary device.
