Sam Houston State takes the lead over McNeese, 15-14

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosted the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Lake Charles for the first time since the 2015 season. Both Sam Houston and McNeese came into the game with 2-2 records.
McNeese struck first in the game with a Cody Orgeron touchdown pass to Cyron Sutton. Sutton totaled over 100 yards receiving in a game for the second straight week.
The Bearkats answered with a Ty Brock touchdown pass to Nathan Stewart in the second quarter. The Cowboys responded with another Orgeron touchdown pass as McNeese took a 14-7 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dray’sean Hudson. After exchanging possessions, Sam Houston State would sack Orgeron in the endzone for a safety.
McNeese held a 14-9 lead at the half after its impressive passing game in which Cody Orgeron threw for 192 yards and a pair of TD passes. Cowboy defenders Justin Jackson and Cory McCoy each intercepted a pass in the first half.
Sam Houston opened the third quarter with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Brock to Noah Smith to gain a 15-14 lead. The pass was a screen that Smith picked up major yards after the catch after making multiple Cowboys miss in the open field. Sam Houston for go for two, but wouldn’t convert.
