Saints take on the Cowboys

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints are taking on the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Cowboys are currently undefeated with wins over the Giants, Redskins, and Dolphins making it the first time they’ve been 3-0 since 2008.
With Drew Brees out of the game as he recovers from surgery, Dallas looks to be the Saints toughest challenge yet.
Dallas is a fairly balanced team this year as far as offense goes and their defense looks like it could hold up well against New Orleans without Brees. Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has only been able to score three touchdowns over the course of 15 drives since he took over for Brees.
However, the Saints defense might be their strongest asset in this game if they can stop Dallas’ running backs. The last time any running back was able to make a 100 yard rush against New Orleans was back in 2017. That means they’ve currently got a 29 game streak going and they won’t be looking to let it end tonight.
And while the Saints are ranked 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game they’ve been improving each week this season. They allowed 180 yards to Houston, 115 to the Rams, and 109 to the Seahawks.
New Orleans may also be debuting starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins who will likely bee seen on the field during long third downs and obvious passing situations. Rankins presence should help elevate the Saints already impressive pass-rushing.
On top of all of that the Saints will have home-field advantage in New Orleans with a stellar 18-3 record in the Superdome since 2010.
Kickoff tonight is at 7:20 p.m.
You can watch the game here on KPLC or listen at AM 1400.
