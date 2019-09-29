Police searching for suspect in Nelson Rd. barricade situation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently searching for the suspect in an hours-long barricade situation that occurred on Nelson Rd. Saturday night, Sept. 28, 2019.
Officers are searching for Joshua Hardin, 34, following a complaint to police about two juveniles running from a residence crying around 3:02 p.m.
When officers arrived they saw a man they later determined to be Hardin and woman in the doorway of the residence.
The woman was able to run out of the home towards the officers but Hardin slammed the door shut to keep officers out of the home.
During the situation, officers determined that Hardin and the victim had been separated for 2 years and recently divorced. They believe that during the day Hardin had got into the home and hid there until the victim and her children arrived. Once they were they got home they say Hardin attacked the victim with a bat.
The children were able to run out of the home but the victim was unable to leave until police arrived.
The Lake Charles Police S.W.A.T Team was called in to get the suspect out of the home and after several hours were able to get inside.
However, the suspect had fled and was not found.
At this time Hardin is wanted for false imprisonment, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, and a violation of a protective order.
Lake Charles Police are asking anyone who knows Hardin’s whereabouts to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.
Sgt. Kevin Hoover is the lead investigator on this case.
