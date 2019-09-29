McNeese regains the lead over Sam Houston State on another Orgeron passing TD

McNeese hosted Sam Houston State on 9/28. (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | September 28, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 7:29 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys hosted the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Lake Charles for the first time since the 2015 season. Both Sam Houston and McNeese came into the game with 2-2 records.

McNeese struck first in the game with a Cody Orgeron touchdown pass to Cyron Sutton. Sutton totaled over 100 yards receiving in a game for the second straight week.

The Bearkats answered with a Ty Brock touchdown pass to Nathan Stewart in the second quarter. The Cowboys responded with another Orgeron touchdown pass as McNeese took a 14-7 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Dray’sean Hudson. After exchanging possessions, Sam Houston State would sack Orgeron in the endzone for a safety.

SCORING SUMMARY:

TV: ESPN+ 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q TOTAL
SAM HOUSTON (2-2)  0 9     9
McNEESE (2-2)  7 7     14

1ST QUARTER-

MSU- Cody Orgeron pass to Cyron Sutton for 67 yards for a TD, (Bailey Raborn KICK)

2ND QUARTER-

SHSU- Ty Brock pass to Nathan Stewart for 21 yards for a TD, (Connor Crow KICK)

MSU- Cody Orgeron to Dray’sean Hudson for 27 yards for a TD, (Bailey Raborn KICK)

SHSU- Cody Orgeron sacked for loss of 6 yards by Scean Mustin, TEAM safety.

