First Alert Forecast: Heat prevails through the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon heat sticks around. We’ve got lots of sunshine and very few clouds. Temperatures top out in the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s hovering around triple digits. We’ve got a nice breeze out there keeping air moving, but the wind is helping to keep dewpoints elevated which in turn is keeping that heat index up. After the sun sets we’ll see temperatures slowly cooling, but they don’t drop far. We’ll only see overnight lows dip into the mid 70s.
Monday the heat prevails through the afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s during the afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine. Humidity sticks around keeping the heat index in the upper 90s. Rain chances remain low, but we will see a few clouds developing. Those don’t help us stay cool, but as we head into the evening hours temperatures do cool off a bit more than previous nights into the low 70s. Temperatures drop close to the dewpoints and will clear skies forecast we could see a better chance for some fog into the morning. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates to fog chances.
Tuesday the heat prevails once again! Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s. Rain chances remain low near a 10% chance only because I can’t rule out a chance for one or two pop up showers. This same pattern continues through the rest of the week.
Into the weekend is when we see a chance for a cold front to pass through. Again, models still don’t agree on the timing so anywhere from Friday through Monday we could see a chance for some cooler and drier air. I don’t expect a drastic change, but we could see temperatures fall to about average. Right now the cold front isn’t expected to be accompanied with a lot of rain, but it should help drop dewpoints! Continue to check the forecast for updates!
Out into the tropics the only thing to watch is Hurricane Lorenzo, which is out into the middle of the Atlantic ocean and isn’t head our way! Other than that the tropics are quiet!
