First Alert Forecast: Heat prevails through the week

Monday the heat prevails through the afternoon with highs reaching the low 90s during the afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine. Humidity sticks around keeping the heat index in the upper 90s. Rain chances remain low, but we will see a few clouds developing. Those don’t help us stay cool, but as we head into the evening hours temperatures do cool off a bit more than previous nights into the low 70s. Temperatures drop close to the dewpoints and will clear skies forecast we could see a better chance for some fog into the morning. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates to fog chances.