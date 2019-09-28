Texas woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Texas woman was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash near Vinton, according toT rooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
According to Senegal, the crash occurred on La. 109 near Wimberly Drive around 9 p.m. and claimed the life of 65-year-old Olivia W. Wilson of Orange, TX.
During the investigation authorities learned a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on La. 109 when the driver allegedly failed to yield while turning left into a private drive, Senegal said. The Chevrolet turned into the path of a southbound 2010 Nissan Versa, resulting in a collision.
According to Senegal, Wilson was a front seat passenger in the Nissan and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. She suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries. Both drivers and the occupants of the Nissan were all using their seat belts at the time of the crash, Senegal said.
Impairment is unknown at this time but toxicology samples were taken from both drives for testing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.