Sulphur man sentenced in connection with sexual abuse of children

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office reports that Erick Gale Gragg, 40, of Sulphur has pleaded guilty to one count molestation of a juvenile and one count of aggravated crimes against nature.
Gragg was sentenced to 15 years concurrent to each other but consecutive to the 35 years he is already serving on another crime.
Judge David Ritchie also issued a lifetime order of protection for each victim.
Assistant District Attorney Denisse Parrales prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu District Attorney’s office.
Gragg was originally arrested in September of 2014 after he was accused of having sexual contact with two girls, who were family members, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.
A 14-year-old girl told authorities that Gragg began touching her when she was 7 and that he took her to a hotel in Sulphur and had sex with her. Another girl told authorities that Gragg began touching her when she was two and had inappropriate sexual contact with her when she was in seventh grade.
Gragg was first arrested in September 2014 in connection with allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a 6-year-old girl. He bonded out, but Ritchie revoked the bond after authorities said Gragg had contact with the girl and had unsupervised contact with another child.
