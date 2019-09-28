Police: 5 hurt, knife-wielding suspect dead at Maryland mall

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. (Source: Gray News)
September 28, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 4:31 PM

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The shopping center is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.

WJZ reports that witnesses said the stabbing occurred in a liquor store and involved a man who employees had asked to leave twice previously Saturday.

Police said they were called initially to a loitering complaint, which then “escalated.”

