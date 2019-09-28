Oakdale man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Oberlin

OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has died as a result of an auto-pedestrian accident in Oberlin, according to Oberlin Police Chief Grady Hanes.
Landry Roberts, 32, of Oakdale was killed while allegedly trying to cross U.S. 165 from the southbound side to the northbound side.
The accident occurred at 4:32 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150, later identified as Shane Gilley, 47, also of Oakdale, struck Roberts while heading southbound on U.S. 165.
Officers were dispatched when Gilley called saying that he had struck something in the roadway, but was unsure of what. When officers arrived they found the body of Roberts in the median.
A breathalyzer analysis was given to Gilley which was negative for alcohol. A toxicology report is pending on Roberts. The investigation is ongoing.
