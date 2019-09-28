McNeese takes on Sam Houston State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pokes are set to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Cowboy Stadium this weekend in what will likely be a key matchup for the Southland Conference.
This will be the first time since 2016 that the two teams have gone head to head. During that matchup the Bearkats beat the Cowboys 56 - 43.
Saturday will also be the Hall of Fame game. Five former McNeese alumni will be inducted.
The 2019 inductees will be Ronald Cherry, Chris Fontenot, Samantha Chesson, Tom McGrath, and Bill Simon.
Kickoff will be at 6:05 p.m.
You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen at 92.9 The Lake.
