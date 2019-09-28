McNeese basketball to hold inaugural McNeese Madness on Oct. 23

LAKE CHARLES – Basketball fans can get a first-hand look at the McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams on Wednesday, October 23 at the inaugural McNeese Madness.
The event will be held in the H&HP Arena from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Schedule posters and cards will be available and other giveaways for fans.
The night will include team introductions for both teams, scrimmages, performances by the McNeese pep band, cheerleaders and Cowgirl Kickers as well as autograph and photo sessions with both teams.
The Cowgirls will scrimmage first with the Cowboys signing autographs, then the Cowboys will scrimmage as the Cowgirls sign autographs.
Both teams will compete in a three-point contest while the Cowboys will also have a dunk contest and the Cowgirls a skills contest.
The first 200 McNeese students with a valid I.D. will receive a free t-shirt, food and drinks.
Fans will also have an opportunity to purchase season tickets.
The Cowgirls will open their home schedule on Nov. 8 against Centenary while the Cowboys will play their first home game on Nov. 11 vs. SUNO.
