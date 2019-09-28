Lake Charles man indicted on charges including first-degree rape, carjacking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been indicted for multiple charges. including three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of carjacking, one count of simple robbery, one count of simple burglary, and one count of sexual battery.
Eric D. Lafleur, 42, of Lake Charles, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and stealing her car on Sept. 9, 2016.
According to the police report, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Kirkman Street.
Upon interviewing the victim, police learned that she was at her residence when she heard “banging on her door.” The victim then stated that her daughter let an unknown man into her home. He was later identified as Lafleur.
Lafleur allegedly told the victim that his car was broken down and he needed a ride to the store. The victim says she offered to drive Lafleur to get the part for his vehicle.
As the two were traveling in the victim’s vehicle, Lafleur allegedly spent most of his time on the phone with someone he claimed to be his girlfriend. The victim says after they arrived at a store, Lafleur kept requesting the victim take him to different locations to look for his girlfriend.
The victim says that they traveled to three or four different locations and that she repeatedly asked Lefleur to get out of her vehicle.
The victim claims they came to a final stop and Lefleur asked the victim to come inside and meet his mother. When the victim refused, Lefleur allegedly began to inappropriately touch the victim.
The victim goes on to state that she managed to get Lefleur partially out of the vehicle before he then pulled her out and onto the ground. The victim told police before she could get up, Lafleur got into the driver’s seat and drove away.
The victim told police she had two dogs with her at the time of the attack and during the struggle one dog had jumped out of the vehicle with her while the other remained in the car. She then traveled a short distance on foot before she called police.
