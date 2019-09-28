First Alert Forecast: Heat prevails through the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect clouds to stick around. Temperatures are still hot though as humidity has increased and we have that chance this evening for more showers or storms to pop-up. As we get closer to sunset the chance for rain diminishes, but that chance for coastal showers continues in the overnight hours. Cloud cover is expected to stick around as we don’t completely clear up overnight. This helps to keep temperatures warmer in the mid 70s.
Sunday we’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for showers and storms during the day. I’m expecting pretty similar conditions to today for tomorrow with a lesser chance for rain. The heat still sticks around though with highs topping out in the low 90s, but with a heat index in the mid 90s. Should be another nice summer day in the fall season. Lows fall overnight into the mid 70s.
Through the rest of the week we see temperatures remaining in the low 90s during the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine daily. Rain chances are still there at a 10% chance because I can’t rule out one of those rogue pop-up showers especially with the dewpoints sticking in the 70s daily. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s through the end of the week.
As we head into next weekend is where things get tricky. Both of our long range reliable models are hinting at the possibility for a weak cold front to reach the area. The problem is going to be timing which is why at the end of the 10 day forecast there is several days with rain in the forecast. One model has the cold front reaching before the weekend the other has it reaching during the weekend. The forecast will get more clear once we see consistency and as we get closer to next weekend. Things to think about now since timing is an issue is how strong will this cold front be? Right now, it’s looking more like a cool front. Bringing cooler air and lower dewpoints. Temperatures are not expected to drop drastically, only into the mid to upper 80s, but the noticeable change will be how much drier and fall-like the air feels. This is all still to-be-determined as model reliability this far out isn’t the best. But, we’ll continue to watch and track through this week.
Out into the tropics, great news! We are only watching one system, Hurricane Lorenzo, which is out in the open Atlantic. This storm is moving to the north away from the United States. We need to continue to monitor for tropical activity as hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30!
