First Alert Forecast: Heat prevails through the week

As we head into next weekend is where things get tricky. Both of our long range reliable models are hinting at the possibility for a weak cold front to reach the area. The problem is going to be timing which is why at the end of the 10 day forecast there is several days with rain in the forecast. One model has the cold front reaching before the weekend the other has it reaching during the weekend. The forecast will get more clear once we see consistency and as we get closer to next weekend. Things to think about now since timing is an issue is how strong will this cold front be? Right now, it’s looking more like a cool front. Bringing cooler air and lower dewpoints. Temperatures are not expected to drop drastically, only into the mid to upper 80s, but the noticeable change will be how much drier and fall-like the air feels. This is all still to-be-determined as model reliability this far out isn’t the best. But, we’ll continue to watch and track through this week.