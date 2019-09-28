Early voting kicks off Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting starts Saturday, September 28 and goes until Saturday, October 5 each day except Sunday.
Seven statewide positions are up for grabs, as well as four constitutional amendments and local elections.
“This is a big ballot, that’s why we come ask you to pick up sample ballots," Kim Fontenot, Calcasieu Registrar of Voters said. "Go to Geauxvote.com, look up your ballot there. It’s statewide, it’s parishwide, so there is quite a bit on the ballot this year. It’s large.”
In Calcasieu, there will be 41 different ballot styles, so the Registrar’s office broke down what each precinct will see on their ballot. You can pick up a sample ballot at the Calcasieu Courthouse or check below for your sample ballot:
“They all have instructions," Fontenot said. "We will have instructions out front that they can read. They are really user-friendly. It’s just going to be a touch screen. Just like a big tablet. So it’s real easy, real simple. If you have any questions you just stop and ask us. We are going to be more than happy to help you out with that.”
New voting machines will be used this year as well.
Allen Parish
- Allen Parish Registrar’s office, Oberlin
Beauregard Parish
- Beauregard Parish Registrar’s office, DeRidder
Cameron Parish
- Cameron West Annex, Cameron
- Grand Lake Library, Grand Lake
- Hackberry Community Center, Hackberry
Calcasieu Parish
- Calcasieu Courthouse, Lake Charles
- West Calcasieu Business Center, Sulphur
- Moss Bluff Library, Moss Bluff
Again, early voting is from September 28 through October 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
