1 dead, 3 injured following Blackhawk crash at Fort Polk training center; name of deceased released

FORT POLK, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and three others have been injured following a helicopter crash at a training area at Fort Polk.
According to Army Times, an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed happened around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, killing one soldier and wounding three others aboard the aircraft. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
The soldier who was killed has been identified as Maj. Trevor Joseph, the Company Commander of C Company, 1-5 AVN, the MEDEVAC unit known across the country as “Cajun Dustoff.” Joseph was from Collierville, Tenn. Fort Polk officials say Joseph was commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and began his service with the Army as a pilot. He took command of C Company, 1-5 AVN in July of 2018.
The Uh-60 Blackhawk helicopter was flying out to recover a soldier with a heat-related injury on the training ranges at the time of the mishap. An Army spokesperson said the soldier in need of a MEDEVAC is just fine.
The aircraft was part of the 1-5 Aviation Battalion, which is a Fort Polk-based unit.
“One of their biggest missions on Fort Polk is to fly medevac and they were on their way to pick up a routine injury out in the training area,” Kim Reischling, a Fort Polk spokeswoman, told Army Times. “There are accidents out there, minor ones, soldiers get overheated, soldiers sprain their hands, stuff like that.”
Family members of the deceased soldier were notified Thursday morning.
“The Army, JRTC and Fort Polk, and 1-5 AVN have lost an exceptional leader, warrior, officer, and pilot. Maj. Trevor Joseph led the most active MEDEVAC Company in our Army; he excelled leading Cajun Dustoff and ensuring Soldiers in rotation at JRTC had rapid access to medical coverage - his team built readiness for the U.S. Army,” said Brigadier General Patrick D. Frank, Commanding General of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk. “Trevor’s spouse, Erin, and his entire Family are in our thoughts and prayers. All 8,000 Soldiers assigned to JRTC and Fort Polk salute Maj. Joseph and his proud service to our Army and Nation.”
Joseph was a decorated soldier, having earned numerous awards, including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Parachutist Badge, and the Senior Service Medal. Joseph is survived by his wife, Erin Joseph.
Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement shortly after the crash.
Senators John Kennedy and Dr. Bill Cassidy also responded to the crash, expressing their condolences to the victims’ families:
Reischling says personnel from Fort Rucker, the Army Aviation Safety Center, are investigating the cause of the crash.
