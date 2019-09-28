Cowboys 2nd, Cowgirls 3rd at Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s Daniel Saina led the Cowboys for the third straight time in as many cross country meets this season as he finished first overall at the Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede here Saturday morning.
Saina was one of three Cowboys to place in the top 10 as Aaron Gilliam and Henry Kiplagat finished sixth and tenth in the event.
As a team, the Cowboys placed second out of 12 entries with 50 points, only trailing first place Houston with 46 points. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi finished third with 72 points, New Orleans finished fourth with 117 points, and Texas Southern rounded out the top five with 143 points to place fifth.
Saina finished with a time of 19:51.7 to place him in first in the four-mile race. Gilliam clocked a 20:18.0 and Kiplagat a time of 20:31.0.
On the women's side, freshman Bonnie Andres was the first Cowgirl to cross the finish line in the 5,000-meter race with a 5th place finish and a time of 18:13.6. The Cowgirls placed third in the team standings with 68 points.
"Both teams ran well,” said head coach Brendan Gilroy. “The competition was just what we were looking for, three regionally ranked women’s teams and two on the men’s side.”
“We finally had the full girls team competing and they ran aggressively from the gun. Dan was solid for the men we have been training hard and the results are coming, but hats off to Houston for winning the men’s and women’s races.”
“Most importantly to put on an event of this magnitude shout out to the staff and the track and field team for putting this on.”
Other Cowboy finishers were: Miguel Barrera-Lopez, 14th, 20:40.7; Joey Croft, 19th, 20:51.9; Damian O'Boyle, 24th, 21:02.4; and William Devaney, 27th, 21:09.6.
Following Andres for the Cowgirls were: Marta Lukijaniuk, 11th, 18:48.1; Alissa Lander, 18:56.0; Ciara Gilroy, 19th, 19:22.9; and Jessica Fox, 21st, 19:24.1.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on October 19 when they travel to College Station, TX for the Texas A&M Arturo Barrios Invitational.
Men's Final Standings: 1, Houston 46; 2, McNeese 50; 3, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72; 4, New Orleans 117; 5, Texas Southern 143; 6, Houston Baptist 145; 7, Grambling 180; 8, Prairie View 221; 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 264; 10, Northwestern State 281; 11, Alcorn State 343; 12, Louisiana College 376.
Women’s Final Standings: 1, Houston 44; 2, Rice, 55; 3, McNeese 68; 4, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81; 5, Houston Baptist 162; 6, New Orleans 178; 7, Louisiana Tech 224; 8, Grambling 234; 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 255; 10, Northwestern State 274; 11, Texas Southern 330; 12, Louisiana College 354; 13, Xavier-Louisiana 359; 14, Alcorn State 369.
