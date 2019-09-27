IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Candidates for Cameron Parish sheriff

RON JOHNSON: I have over 5,000 hours of Law Enforcement, Leadership, and Administrative training. This includes FBI Executive Management, National Sheriff Association classes in many categories and Louisiana Sheriff Association training. I have been certified in all types of investigation and Patrol techniques. These include everything from murder to misdemeanor crimes. I also have very many hours of Crime Scene and Interview training with the experience of putting this training to use. I have the experience of serving Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. Seven years as Sheriff, eight years as Chief Deputy. Living and working in Cameron parish for all of my adult life and part of my childhood, I know the people of Cameron Parish. I understand their needs because I am and have been a Cameron Parish citizen. My experience did not come from working for another agency nor living and working in another Parish. I’ve been here through the hurricanes, the clean up, the rebuilding of our homes and now the industrial construction phase.